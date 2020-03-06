Play

Bracco has rejoined the Marlies after a personal leave from the squad, Kevin McGran of The Toronto Star reports.

Bracco is still awaiting his NHL debut but has compiled another solid season with the Marlies, tallying 34 points (four goals and 30 assists) over 44 games. He may need to rediscover his scoring touch before the Maple Leafs consider him for a regular spot on the NHL roster.

