Maple Leafs' Jeremy Bracco: Closing in on first NHL recall
Bracco scored twice and added two assists in AHL Toronto's 7-3 win over Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Saturday.
Bracco continues to produce at the AHL level. He has 15 points in 20 games for the Marlies this season and his play in his own zone has improved. There were concerns that Bracco's slight frame and perimeter-oriented game wouldn't translate to the professional ranks, but he has displayed a constant ability to use his shiftiness and vision to set up teammates. It's not out of the realm of possibility that he makes his NHL debut with the Leafs later this season.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...