Bracco scored twice and added two assists in AHL Toronto's 7-3 win over Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Saturday.

Bracco continues to produce at the AHL level. He has 15 points in 20 games for the Marlies this season and his play in his own zone has improved. There were concerns that Bracco's slight frame and perimeter-oriented game wouldn't translate to the professional ranks, but he has displayed a constant ability to use his shiftiness and vision to set up teammates. It's not out of the realm of possibility that he makes his NHL debut with the Leafs later this season.