Maple Leafs' Jeremy Bracco: Continuing AHL dominance
Bracco registered a pair of assists in AHL Toronto's 4-3 win over Hershey Wednesday.
On the heels of a season in which he finished second in AHL scoring (79 points in 75 games) as a 22-year-old, Bracco has already racked up six helpers in his first four 2019-20 contests. He's clearly ready to help the Leafs offensively, but Bracco is limited to playing the right wing and there are no openings on the NHL roster at the moment. His NHL debut figures to come at some point later this season.
