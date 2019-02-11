Bracco picked up a goal and an assist in AHL Toronto's 4-3 overtime loss to Belleville on Sunday.

Bracco is currently fifth in the AHL in scoring with 49 points in 48 games. A second-round pick of the Leafs in 2015 (61st overall), Bracco is an exceptional passer and an elusive skater. The downside is that he is has a tendency to lose physical battles because he is undersized and he offers nothing defensively. Bracco should have a long career as a power-play specialist who can chip in some offense at even strength. Given the depth Toronto has on its NHL roster, Bracco could be potential trade bait as the NHL's trade deadline approaches February 25.