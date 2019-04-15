Bracco (79 points in 75 games) finished the season second in AHL scoring.

Only Syracuse's Carter Verhaeghe (82 points) was better. Bracco finished the season with 22 goals, and his 57 assists were also the second-highest total in the league. Bracco is severely undersized (5-foot-11, 170 pounds), but he is a shifty skater and a world-class passer. Toronto is going to have to make room on the right side for the 22-year-old at some point during the 2019-20 season.