Bracco (72 points in 67 games) currently leads the AHL in scoring.

Bracco's 53 assists are also most in the league. The Leafs are going to have to do some maneuvering to open a spot on the right wing for Bracco this coming fall. A trade of Connor Brown is one possibility. Bracco, who turned 22 years old in mid-March, is ready for his opportunity at the highest level.