Maple Leafs' Jesper Lindgren: Commands three-year ELC

Lindgren signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Maple Leafs on Thursday.

Kyle Dubas, the 31-year-old successor to Lou Lamoriello as general manager of the Leafs, ended up signing four players to entry-level contracts by Thursday afternoon. Naturally, Lindgren commanded the longest deal of the bunch; not only was he Toronto's 2015 fourth-round (95th overall) draft choice, but the young blueliner made plenty of noise for his deft passing skills in his native Sweden between 2014-18. Fans of the Leafs and fantasy owners alike should be excited about this guy's long-term potential.