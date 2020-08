Toronto has loaned Lindgren to Modo of the SHL.

Lindgren spent the entirety of the 2019-20 campaign with AHL Toronto, picking up nine points while posting a plus-5 rating in 31 contests. The 23-year-old blueliner will almost certainly be recalled ahead of the AHL's next season, but at this point it remains unclear when the 2020-21 AHL campaign will begin.