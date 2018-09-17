Maple Leafs' Jesper Lindgren: Officially sent back to Europe

As expected, Lindgren (undisclosed) was loaned out to HPK Hameenlinna on Saturday.

Lindgren had previously told reporters he was heading back to HPK, where he will get significantly more play time. Following another year playing abroad, the defenseman will hope to improve his game enough to earn a spot in Toronto for 2019-20 -- although he may need to spend some time with the Marlies first.

Our Latest Stories