Maple Leafs' Jesper Lindgren: Planning to return to Europe
Lindgren -- who was held out of rookie game due to a minor injury -- is planning to return to HPK Hameenlinna for the upcoming season, Scott Wheeler of The Athletic reports.
Lindgren told reporters, "The plan is to go back to Finland for one more year to get a big role like I had last year and play probably even more." Last year with HPK, the blueliner notched just eight points in 43 contests and will likely need to spend a few more year developing before he would have a chance at making the Leafs' roster.
