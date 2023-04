Alexander relieved starter Ilya Samsonov in the third period and played the final 1:10 in a 7-1 win over Montreal.

He did not face a shot on goal. Alexander, who plays for the University of Toronto Blues, was signed to an amateur tryout prior to the game to be the Leafs emergency backup goalie (EBUG). Playing for the Leafs fulfills a lifelong dream for the young netminder.