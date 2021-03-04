Vesey scored a pair of goals on two shots and added two hits in Wednesday's 6-1 win over the Oilers.

Vesey was mired in a brutal 17-game goal drought that began in late January. Coincidentally, his last goal came Jan. 22 against the Oilers. Vesey opened the scoring midway through the first period Wednesday after jumping off the bench to bury a shot from the bottom of the right circle, then he made it 2-0 early in the second on a 2-on-0 rush resulting from a poor Edmonton line change. Vesey now has four goals and two assists across 24 games.