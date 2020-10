Vesey signed a one-year, $900,000 contract with Toronto on Sunday.

Vesey struggled in his only season with the Sabres during the 2019-20 campaign, scoring just nine goals and 20 points, both career worsts. His 13:48 of ice time per game was also the lowest he averaged since his rookie season. The 27-year-old winger will likely skate in Toronto's bottom-six.