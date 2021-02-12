Vesey has two goals and an assist in 14 games this season, but hasn't put up any points in his last six games.
His ice time has been dropping across those six games to a season-low 9:40 on Wednesday against Montreal. Vesey has been a fixture on the third line, but with Joe Thornton returning soon from injury, he could find himself Ubered down to the taxi squad.
