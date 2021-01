Vesey scored a goal Opening Night in a 5-4 OT win Wednesday over the Canadiens. It was his first game as a Maple Leaf.

The talented winger acknowledged this offseason that he got off to a poor start in Buffalo last season and never recovered. Vesey looked like a new man Wednesday night and appears to have a strong fit within the Toronto system. He may surprise this season in deep leagues that don't overweight power-play production. Vesey just won't get any of that.