Vesey recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Flames.
Vesey had the secondary helper on Wayne Simmonds' first-period tally. Working in a third-line role, Vesey has three points, 11 shots on goal, five hits and a plus-1 rating through eight appearances. The Massachusetts native doesn't get more than a trace of power-play time, and he's averaging only 13:03 per game overall. Such a limited role makes him a risky option for most fantasy managers.
