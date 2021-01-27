Vesey recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Flames.

Vesey had the secondary helper on Wayne Simmonds' first-period tally. Working in a third-line role, Vesey has three points, 11 shots on goal, five hits and a plus-1 rating through eight appearances. The Massachusetts native doesn't get more than a trace of power-play time, and he's averaging only 13:03 per game overall. Such a limited role makes him a risky option for most fantasy managers.