Thornton is considered day-to-day with a lower-body injury, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.
The good news is Thornton's latest injury isn't related to the rib issue that forced him to miss extended time earlier this season, but his status for Wednesday's game versus Calgary nonetheless remains up in the air. The 41-year-old forward has racked up nine points through nine games this campaign.
