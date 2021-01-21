Coach Sheldon Keefe said following Wednesday's win over the Oilers that Thornton (undisclosed) is expected to miss time, James Mirtle of The Athletic reports.

Thornton was forced to leave the game after he was bumped into the boards awkwardly in the second period. Keefe said that Thornton is expected to undergo x-rays or an MRI, so it's likely that more specifics off the injury will come to light in the coming days. With the veteran sidelined, Adam Brooks and Pierre Engvall would be the likely candidates to move into the lineup, and the team will likely bring in reinforcements in the form of the minors or the taxi squad soon.