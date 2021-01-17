Thornton scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 3-2 victory over Ottawa. It was his first goal in a Toronto uniform.

And with that, Jumbo became the second-oldest Leafs player to score a goal -- he's 41 years and 198 days old. If he scores after March 12, then he gets that crown. And a fun note -- Thornton scored his first career NHL goal before anyone on the Sens' top line was born. His game has never been built on speed and that's the basis of today's NHL. But Jumbo showed he's still got great hands and is going to deliver remarkably solid fantasy production in blue and white.