Thornton (lower body) will be a game-time decision for Saturday night's matchup with Edmonton, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.
Thornton was a full participant at Friday's practice, so he's likely closer to probable than questionable for Saturday's contest. The veteran forward, who's picked up nine points in nine games this campaign, has missed Toronto's last two contests with a lower-body injury.
