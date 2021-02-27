Thornton (lower body) will play in Saturday's game versus the Oilers, Mike Zeisberger of NHL.com reports.
Thornton is ready to return after two games on the shelf. The 41-year-old has been outstanding on Auston Matthews' left wing this year, recording nine points in as many games. However, Matthews will sit out Saturday with a wrist injury. Thornton could still flank John Tavares, so his fantasy upside is decent for Saturday's contest.
