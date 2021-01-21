Thornton exited in the third period of Wednesday's game against the Oilers with an upper-body injury, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.

Thornton went to the locker room after taking a hit from Oilers forward Josh Archibald. Prior to his departure, the 41-year-old logged 13:25 of ice time and fired one shot on net. His next chance to play is in Friday's rematch against the Oilers.