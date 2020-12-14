Thornton is set to travel to Toronto ahead of the opening of NHL training camps, ending his stint with Davos HC.

Thornton registered five goals and six helpers in 12 contests with Davos. It was the third time Jumbo Joe laced up his skates for the Swiss club, having previously played for the club during the last two lockouts. The 41-year-old center will be joining the Leafs following a 15-year stint in San Jose in which he logged 1104 games and racked up 251 goals and 804 assists. Not exactly the 80-point producer he was in his younger days, Thornton is still capable of chipping in 25-30 points this year even with the abridged schedule.