Thornton (lower body) remains unavailable Wednesday against the Flames, Wes Gilbertson of Postmedia reports.

The same is true for goaltender Frederik Andersen (lower body) and defenseman Jake Muzzin (face), so Toronto will be shorthanded up front, on the blue line and in net. Thornton will hope to heal up by Saturday's game against the Oilers and try to extend the four-game point streak he had built up before getting hurt.