Thornton (ribs) was activated from long-term injured reserve and will play in Monday's game versus the Senators, per the NHL's official media site.

Thornton will return to the lineup for the first time since fracturing his ribs in a loss to Edmonton on Jan. 20. The 41-year-old is expected to skate on the first line alongside Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner. He could handle power-play time as well. Thornton posted two points through the first five games this year.