Thornton will be sidelined for at least a month with a rib fracture, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.
Considering he's expected to be sidelined until late February, it's safe to assume Thornton will be placed on injured reserve in the coming days. Ilya MIkheyev is expected to get the first crack at replacing Jumbo in the Maple Leafs' top six.
