Thornton signed a one-year, $700,000 contract with Toronto on Friday.

Jumbo Joe will be back for a 23rd NHL season, having spent the past 15 years playing with the Sharks. In 1636 appearances, the veteran center has racked up an impressive 420 goals and 1089 assists. Thornton has also logged 179 playoffs contests in which he racked up 133 points but is still looking for his first Stanley Cup championship.