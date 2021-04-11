Thornton was held off the score sheet Saturday in a 6-5 win over the Senators. His point drought now stands at 12 games.

He has one assist in his last 17 games. Jumbo did see 1:05 on the power play Saturday, but at even strength his lack of speed really shows, especially against a buzzsaw team like the young Sens. Thornton isn't worth a roster spot at this point given the depth of the Leafs. He's toiling way down the lineup.