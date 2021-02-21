Thornton provided a power-play assist in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Canadiens.

Thornton set up Travis Boyd for the tally just 1:20 into the second period. In four games since returning from a rib injury, Thornton has two goals and five helpers. The veteran forward is in quite the groove while still seeing decent playing time -- he's averaged over 15 minutes per game this year. Thornton has three goals, six helpers, 11 shots on net and a plus-4 rating in nine contests.