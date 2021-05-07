Thornton notched an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Canadiens.
Thornton helped out on a Mitch Marner tally at 17:21 of the first period. The 41-year-old Thornton has done reasonably well in 41 games this season with five tallies and 14 helpers. The playmaking forward doesn't add much outside of point production (31 hits, 37 shots on net, plus-6 rating) but he's held value on the ice for the Maple Leafs in a variety of roles.
