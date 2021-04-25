Thornton scored a goal Saturday in a 4-1 win over Winnipeg.

Thornton (41 years and 296 days) became the oldest Maple Leafs player to score a goal, passing Allan Stanley (41 years and 252 days), who scored back in 1967. It was an aggressive wraparound in the first period that beat Connor Hellebuyck and inspired teammates. "[Thornton] kind of brought that fire tonight," goalie Jack Campbell said. "He wants to win so bad, and when you see a guy like Joe [giving an effort] like that, it just makes you want to do your job even more." Jumbo Joe has a point in two straight games after going 17 games without. He may offer short-term fantasy help if the fire in his belly continues to burn hot.