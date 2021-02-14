Thornton (ribs) practiced in a regular jersey Sunday, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.

Thornton is eligible to come off long-term injured reserve for Monday's game against the Senators, as he's missed the requisite number of games after suffering broken ribs Jan. 20. The 41-year-old appears to have overcome the initial recovery timeline of at least one month. Prior to his injury, Thornton skated on the first line next to Auston Matthews and provided a goal and an assist.