Thornton (upper body) will miss at least Friday's clash with Edmonton, David Alter of The Hockey News reports. Additionally, the veteran is expected to undergo an MRI on Thursday, per Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic.

At this point, it seems clear the team is expecting Thornton to miss a significant chunk of time but won't know the extent of the injury until after Thursday's test results. In the meantime, Jimmy Vesey will get first crack at the top line with Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner, though Ilya Mikheyev could also be a candidate in the future.