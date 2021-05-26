Thornton scored a power-play goal on his only shot of the game in Tuesday's 4-0 win over Montreal in Game 4. He also had two PIM.

Thornton redirected a Jason Spezza setup at the side of the net to give the Maple Leafs a commanding 3-0 lead with just over five minutes left in the second period. The goal was the first point of the series for 41-year-old Thornton, who had put together a meager two shots combined over the first three games.