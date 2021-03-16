Thornton has three assists in nine games since his return from injury.
His ice time has swung from 11:57 to 17:01, but he hasn't found twine since Feb. 18. Thornton also hasn't been able to recapture the heat he showed before he went into the infirmary -- he was on a four-game, seven-point streak. Thornton still has talent, but right now, you need to find a more productive replacement until he fires up his offense again.
