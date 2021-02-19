Thornton scored and picked two apples in a 7-3 win over Ottawa on Thursday.
Thornton has six points (two goals, four assists) in three games since his return from injury. The guy is on fire -- he had two goals disallowed Wednesday night, too. Jumbo has real chemistry with Mitch Marner and Auston Matthews, even though he's a tortoise in comparison to their hare-like speed. Make sure Thornton is back in your lineup. He is on his way to his best production in a half-decade.
