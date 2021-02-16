Thornton scored a goal and an assist in Monday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Senators.

Seeing his first action in almost a month after suffering a rib injury against the Oilers on Jan. 20, the 41-year-old wasted little time in making an impact, helping to set up Auston Matthews for the game's opening goal less than seven minutes into the first period. He then got credit for a greasy tally of his own in the second, as the puck wound up caroming past Marcus Hogberg off Thornton's skate as he crashed the Ottawa net. The performance doubled his goal and point totals on the season, but with a spot on the Leafs' top line alongside Matthews and Mitch Marner, Thornton could quickly boost those numbers now that he's healthy.