Thornton (undisclosed) has been ruled out for Monday's game versus the Flames, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.

Thornton has been electric since returning from a broken rib Feb. 15, recording two goals and five assists across seven games. It's uncertain if Thornton's absence is related to his prior rib injury. Nevertheless, the 41-year-old will aim to return to the lineup in Wednesday's rematch against the Flames.