Thornton (ribs) will be in action versus Ottawa on Monday, Sportsnet's Chris Johnston reports.
Thornton is set to return from a 10-game absence due to his fractured rib but will need to be officially activated off injured reserve prior to puck drop. The 41-year-old veteran is poised to slot into a top-six role, which will have him playing with some of the Leafs' young stars. With that type of assignment, Jumbo Joe should be able to stave off father time and put up solid offensive numbers this year.
