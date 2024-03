Edmundson had one shot on goal in 19:03 of ice time Saturday in a 3-2 win over Montreal.

He was acquired in a trade with Washington on Thursday. Edmundson doesn't offer much in the way of fantasy value. He posted one goal, five assists, 19 PIM, 59 hits, 49 blocks and 41 shots in 44 games with the Capitals before the deal. Still, he should help the Maple Leafs on the penalty kill and provide some physicality from the blue line.