Edmundson (undisclosed) skated Wednesday for the first time since he sustained an undisclosed injury, according to David Alter of The Hockey News. His next step might be to participate in Friday's practice, but the 30-year-old defenseman will still miss Toronto's next two games, per Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun.

Edmundson hasn't been in the lineup since March 24, but it seems he's making progress in his recovery. He has a goal, six points, 73 hits and 60 blocks in 51 outings between Washington and Toronto this season. With Edmundson ruled out for Toronto's upcoming two contests, his next opportunity to return would be Monday versus Pittsburgh.