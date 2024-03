Edmundson was traded from Washington to Toronto on Thursday in exchange for a 2024 third-round pick and a 2025 fifth-round pick, per Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic.

Edmundson has played in 44 games with the Capitals this year, recording one goal and five assists. The 30-year-old will look to bring some physicality to Toronto, as he's logged 59 hits and 49 blocked shots this season. He will likely slide into the third defensive pairing for the Leafs.