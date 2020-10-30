Anderson signed a three-year contract extension with the Maple Leafs on Friday. The first two years of the deal are two way, whereas the final year is one way.

Anderson spent most of his time in the minors last season, picking up 15 goals and 34 points in 44 games with AHL Binghamton, but he also drew into 18 games with the Devils, picking up six points over that span. The 22-year-old winger will likely continue to bounce between leagues over the next two campaigns, but the fact that the final year of his new contract with Toronto is one way suggests the Leafs feel like Anderson has the potential to develop into a full-time NHLer over the next few years.