Anderson was recalled from AHL Toronto on Friday.
With the Maple Leafs expected to sit some of their top players for the regular season finale against Boston, Anderson will likely suit up Friday. The Minnesota native has failed to mark the scoresheet in four appearances for the Maple Leafs this season.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Joey Anderson: Demoted to AHL Toronto•
-
Maple Leafs' Joey Anderson: Elevated to active roster•
-
Maple Leafs' Joey Anderson: Promoted to taxi squad•
-
Maple Leafs' Joey Anderson: Reassigned to AHL•
-
Maple Leafs' Joey Anderson: Reassigned to taxi squad•
-
Maple Leafs' Joey Anderson: Will play Wednesday•