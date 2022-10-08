Anderson was placed on waivers by Toronto on Saturday.
Anderson will be sent to the minors if he clears. He appeared in five games with the Maple Leafs last season and has 13 points in 58 career NHL outings. Anderson accounted for 26 goals and 42 points in 56 contests with the Marlies of the AHL last campaign.
