Anderson provided a goal in Toronto's 6-2 loss to Ottawa on Friday.

Anderson scored at 7:15 of the first period to tie the game at 1-1. He has two goals and three points in nine contests with the Maple Leafs this season. Anderson was summoned from the AHL on Tuesday and has recorded 14 goals and 27 points in 30 contests with the Marlies in 2022-23. While his AHL numbers have been impressive, keep in mind that the 24-year-old entered Friday's action averaging just 8:39 of ice time with the Maple Leafs this season and logged 8:15 on Friday, so Anderson's offensive contributions in the NHL are likely to be limited by his small role.