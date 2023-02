Anderson was placed on waivers by Toronto on Wednesday, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Anderson has two goals and three points in 14 games with the Maple Leafs while averaging 9:35 of ice time this season. He also has 14 goals and 27 points in 30 contests with the AHL's Marlies in 2022-23. If the 24-year-old clears waivers, he'll likely return to the minors.