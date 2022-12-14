Anderson scored a goal on his lone shot in Tuesday's 7-0 win over Anaheim.

Anderson capped off Toronto's blowout victory, putting home a rebound off a Pontus Holmberg shot in the third period. It's the first point since 2019 for Anderson in his second game played this season after he was recalled on Friday. The 25-year-old winger had 11 goals and eight assists in 21 games with AHL Toronto. While Anderson should remain in the lineup with Nick Robertson (shoulder) and Calle Jarnkrok (groin) sidelined, he shouldn't be counted on for consistent point production on the Leafs' fourth line.