Anderson was reassigned to AHL Toronto on Saturday, per CapFriendly.
Anderson played in the Maple Leafs' regular-season finale, but he didn't record a point. He had 10 shots and three hits in five NHL contests this season, though most of his playing time has been with the Marlies.
