Maple Leafs' Joey Anderson: Sent down to Marlies
Anderson was reassigned to AHL Toronto on Monday.
Anderson has 53 career NHL appearances under his belt, but none have come this season. Barring injuries, he's unlikely to crack the Maple Leafs' lineup.
